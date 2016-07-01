Turkey says must work with Russia for political solution in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia should work together for a political solution to the Syria crisis, RIA news agency quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

Ankara is fighting directly with Islamic State, this is why Turkey is a target for terrorists, RIA also quoted Cavusoglu as saying in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Cavusoglu also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan could meet in August in Sochi, Interfax news agency reported.

Related Coverage Russia stresses need for joint fight with Turkey against terrorism