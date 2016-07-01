FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey says must work with Russia for political solution in Syria
#World News
July 1, 2016 / 10:09 AM / a year ago

Turkey says must work with Russia for political solution in Syria

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Mohammed Siyala, foreign minister in Libya's new U.N.-backed national unity government, in Tripoli, Libya, May 30, 2016.Ismail Zitouny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia should work together for a political solution to the Syria crisis, RIA news agency quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

Ankara is fighting directly with Islamic State, this is why Turkey is a target for terrorists, RIA also quoted Cavusoglu as saying in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Cavusoglu also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan could meet in August in Sochi, Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

