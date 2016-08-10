FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 8:19 AM / a year ago

Turkey, Russia have similar views on Syria ceasefire: Turkish minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey, July 29, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia have similar views on the need for a ceasefire in Syria, the provision of humanitarian aid, and a political solution to end the crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the state-run Anadolu agency on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Syrian conflict at a meeting in St Petersburg on Tuesday. A Turkish delegation including foreign ministry, military and defense officials will travel to Russia for follow-up talks on Wednesday, Cavusoglu also said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
