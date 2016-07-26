FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 8:57 AM / a year ago

Russia, Turkey to discuss lifting food import ban, TurkStream link

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich talks to journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian and Turkish officials will discuss the lifting of a food imports ban that Russia imposed after one of its bombers was downed by Turkey near the Syrian border last November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.

He also said the two countries would review the resumption of the TurkStream gas pipeline project later on Tuesday.

Dvorkovich added the resumption of charter flights between the two countries "will take some time".

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
