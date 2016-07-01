Russia stresses need for joint fight with Turkey against terrorism

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Joint work between Russia and Turkey on fighting terrorism is taking on additional importance now that relations between the two nations are being normalized, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov said after meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that he hoped for contacts between the Russian and Turkish military on Syria, TASS news agency reported.

He also said he had stressed in talks with Cavusoglu the importance that Turkish territory should not be used by terrorists fighting in Syria, Interfax news agency reported.