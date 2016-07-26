FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Turkey discuss renewal of TurkStream project, no decision yet
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Russia, Turkey discuss renewal of TurkStream project, no decision yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The delegations of Russia and Turkey discussed on Tuesday the resumption of the TurkStream project aiming to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey, but no decision was reached yet, Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Yury Sentyurin said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Simsek met in Moscow earlier on Tuesday, expressing willingness to restore relations in trade and economy between the two nations which were soured by Turkey's downing of a Russian war plane last November.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
