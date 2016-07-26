Russia, Turkey discuss renewal of TurkStream project, no decision yet

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The delegations of Russia and Turkey discussed on Tuesday the resumption of the TurkStream project aiming to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey, but no decision was reached yet, Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Yury Sentyurin said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Simsek met in Moscow earlier on Tuesday, expressing willingness to restore relations in trade and economy between the two nations which were soured by Turkey's downing of a Russian war plane last November.