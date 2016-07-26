FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Turkey reach 'political decision' on TurkStream, nuclear power plant: agencies
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Russia, Turkey reach 'political decision' on TurkStream, nuclear power plant: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A political decision has been taken to continue work on the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, Russian news agencies cited Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci as saying on Tuesday.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, due to take place in St. Petersburg on Aug. 9, is set "to give the final impetus" to TurkStream, Zeybekci said during a visit to Moscow.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

