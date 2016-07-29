FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says in talks with Turkey on two lines of TurkStream gas pipeline
July 29, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Russia says in talks with Turkey on two lines of TurkStream gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Ankara have been discussing the construction of two lines of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a TV interview aired on Friday.

Capacity of one line is around 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

"Turkey will play a large role as a transit country to provide European consumers with gas," Novak told Russia's state Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk and Dmitry Solovyov

