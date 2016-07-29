Russia says in talks with Turkey on two lines of TurkStream gas pipeline

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Ankara have been discussing the construction of two lines of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a TV interview aired on Friday.

Capacity of one line is around 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

"Turkey will play a large role as a transit country to provide European consumers with gas," Novak told Russia's state Rossiya-24 TV channel.