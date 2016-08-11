U.S. would welcome Turkish-Russian military cooperation against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States would welcome Turkish-Russian military cooperation in Syria if it were truly designed to target Islamic State, State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“We have been very clear that if is Russia really interested in taking the fight to ISIL, to combating a terror threat that frankly involves the entire global community, we would welcome their interest on that,” Trudeau said, referring to Islamic State by an acronym. She was commenting on media reports of proposed Turkish-Russian military cooperation in Syria.