7 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan expected to visit Russia in early March: Interfax
#World News
February 3, 2017 / 8:29 AM

Turkey's Erdogan expected to visit Russia in early March: Interfax

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 28, 2017.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first half of March, the Interfax news agency quoted Turkey's ambassador to Russia, Huseyin Dirioz, as saying on Friday.

Dirioz said the two leaders, who repaired relations last year after a diplomatic spat and are working together to broker a peace deal in Syria, would discuss how to improve relations, according to Interfax.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Christian Lowe

