Turkey's normalization of relations with Russia has started: PM Yildirim
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Normalization of relations between Turkey and Russia has started, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, adding that an improvement in ties with all Black Sea and Mediterranean countries was an important goal.

Yildirim made the comments to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament. He was speaking a day after Turkey announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel and expressed regret to Russia over the downing of a warplane last year, seeking to mend strained alliances.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

