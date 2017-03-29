Russia's VTB says may sell its BM-bank to Ukrainian or foreign investors

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian investors and a consortium of other foreign investors are among possible buyers of the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia's state bank VTB, VTB's First Deputy CEO Yuri Soloviev said on Wednesday.

VTB plans to submit documents on the sale of its Ukrainian BM-Bank to the Ukrainian central bank and expects the deal to be accomplished no earlier than in May or June.

VTB is also planning to close its French office and restructure its European business this year, Soloviev said.