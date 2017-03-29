FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russia's VTB says may sell its BM-bank to Ukrainian or foreign investors
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's VTB says may sell its BM-bank to Ukrainian or foreign investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian investors and a consortium of other foreign investors are among possible buyers of the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia's state bank VTB, VTB's First Deputy CEO Yuri Soloviev said on Wednesday.

VTB plans to submit documents on the sale of its Ukrainian BM-Bank to the Ukrainian central bank and expects the deal to be accomplished no earlier than in May or June.

VTB is also planning to close its French office and restructure its European business this year, Soloviev said.

Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

