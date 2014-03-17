FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to address parliament on Crimea on Tuesday, aide says
March 17, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will address a joint session of parliament on Crimea on Tuesday, the Kremlin’s representative to the lower house said.

The Kremlin press service did not immediately confirm Putin would address the session of the State Duma lower house and the Federation Council upper chamber.

But Garry Minkh, the Kremlin’s representative in the State Duma, told reporters the president would deliver a speech to the joint session following Sunday’s referendum in which Ukraine’s Crimea region voted to join Russia.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

