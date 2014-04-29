FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian foreign minister 'rejects' U.S., EU sanctions over Ukraine
#World News
April 29, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Russian foreign minister 'rejects' U.S., EU sanctions over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, saying the sanctions lacked common sense and were the result of the West’s own weak policies.

“We reject sanctions in any of our relationships, in particular those sanctions that were sponsored by the United States and the European Union, which are against all common sense, regarding the events in Ukraine,” Lavrov said in remarks in Havana before beginning a closed-door session with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by James Dalgleish

