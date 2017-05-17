FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Kremlin says Ukraine's accusation of cyber attack 'groundless'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
May 17, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in 3 months

Kremlin says Ukraine's accusation of cyber attack 'groundless'

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith following the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, in this file photo dated May 20, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian accusations that Moscow was behind cyber attacks on President Petro Poroshenko's official website are baseless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The lack of any details confirms the groundlessness of the accusations," Peskov told reporters during a regular conference call.

Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of carrying out an organised cyber attack on Poroshenko's website in response to Kiev's decision to impose sanctions against a number of major Russian internet businesses.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.