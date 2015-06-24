Russia, Ukraine, EU to hold gas talks in Vienna on June 30: source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will hold three-way talks in Vienna at the end of the month to seek a new gas accord for Kiev, an EU source said.

Earlier, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who is mediating the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, said he expected talks in the “coming days” without giving an exact date or place.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source close to the talks said Vienna had been chosen because Russia wanted to avoid Brussels following the freezing of Russian bank accounts last week.

The accounts were frozen to cover a court settlement compensating shareholders in defunct oil company Yukos and have now been unfrozen, Belgium’s foreign ministry said.

The Russian energy ministry on Wednesday declined to comment on the June 30 meeting, although President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Gazprom would not be able to provide Ukraine with the discount it had previously. Kiev’s current short-term deal expires on June 30.

Relations between Russia and Brussels have been tense since Moscow’s seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea region in March last year. EU foreign ministers on Monday extended economic sanctions on Russia until Jan. 31, prompting retaliatory measures from Moscow.

However, diplomats said constructive talks still take place on many issues.

The European Commission has been mediating in the gas pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, the main transit route for gas to the EU, for more than a year.

Russia cut off supplies to Ukraine last June, but gas flows resumed in time for winter after an interim accord was reached.

The Commission is keen to get a deal to resolve the situation until an international arbitration court in Stockholm decides on the pricing dispute.

Earlier this month, a source close to the talks told Reuters that Moscow and Kiev had agreed an outline protocol on the gas trade and that ministers would meet later this month to try to resolve the outstanding disagreements.

The source named the sticking points as how long the protocol would last, the formula applied to discount prices for Ukraine and fees charged by Ukraine for the transit of gas over its territory.