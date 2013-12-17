Russia to buy $15 billion worth of Ukrainian eurobonds: Finmin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is planning to buy $15 billion worth of Ukraine’s upcoming eurobonds using money from a sovereign wealth fund this year and next, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
The plans were announced along with an agreement between Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz to cut the price of gas supplies to Ukraine by about one-third to $268.5 per 1,000 cubic meters.
