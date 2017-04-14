Kremlin says leaders of Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine to hold talks soon

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Presidents of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will hold talks in the near future in the Normandy group format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov did not elaborate further when talking to reporters on the sidelines of a forum held by Collective Security Treat Organization, which includes former Soviet states.

The Normandy contact group was designed to broker peace process in rebel-held regions in Eastern parts of Ukraine.