A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday its total claims in Stockholm arbitration against Ukraine’s energy firm Naftogaz have increased to $31.76 billion.

The Kremlin-controlled company said the new claims included $2.55 billion, which it said Ukraine had not paid as part of the “take-or-pay” clause for gas deliveries in third quarter 2015.