FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia agrees to cut gas price for Ukraine by about one-third
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2013 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

Russia agrees to cut gas price for Ukraine by about one-third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to cut the price of gas supplies to Ukraine by about one-third to $268.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin said it was a temporary move but did not elaborate. He also said after talks with Ukraine’s president that Russia would convert $15 billion worth of its National Welfare Fund - a rainy day fund - into Ukrainian securities to help it stave off a financial crisis.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.