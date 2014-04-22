FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Ukraine must urgently implement Geneva deal
#World News
April 22, 2014 / 7:08 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says Ukraine must urgently implement Geneva deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday that Ukraine must take urgent steps to implement a deal aimed at defusing the Ukraine crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov said orders for the army to be deployed in the crisis should be reversed, the Right Sector Ukrainian nationalist group should be disarmed, arrested activists in southeast Ukraine freed and constitutional reforms started, the ministry said.

The call was a U.S. initiative and the two men agreed to maintain contact, it said.

Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
