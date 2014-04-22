Russia says Ukraine must urgently implement Geneva deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday that Ukraine must take urgent steps to implement a deal aimed at defusing the Ukraine crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov said orders for the army to be deployed in the crisis should be reversed, the Right Sector Ukrainian nationalist group should be disarmed, arrested activists in southeast Ukraine freed and constitutional reforms started, the ministry said.

The call was a U.S. initiative and the two men agreed to maintain contact, it said.