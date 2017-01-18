FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, France and Russia agree to keep working for peace in Ukraine
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 7 months ago

Germany, France and Russia agree to keep working for peace in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017.Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, France and Russia agreed on Wednesday to continue working toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine under four-way peace talks that include Kiev, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine and further steps in the Minsk peace process during a conference call, spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

"The leaders agreed that Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will continue to look for a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Normandy Format," he said.

"That includes the stabilization of the continued fragile ceasefire, implementation of open legal questions, and the exchange of prisoners included in the Minsk agreement."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kevin Liffey

