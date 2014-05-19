FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says no complaints over Slovakia's reverse gas flows to Ukraine
May 19, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says no complaints over Slovakia's reverse gas flows to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Slovakia’s agreement to allow reverse flows of gas to Ukraine from Europe did not violate agreements with Russia.

Ukraine has been trying to increase gas purchases from Europe via Slovakia after Russia almost doubled the price of gas. Moscow had suggested that reverse flows may violate Slovakia’s contracts with state-controlled Gazprom.

“We have no complaints over that,” Lavrov told a news conference with his Slovak counterpart when asked about Slovakia’s efforts to send gas to Ukraine.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper

