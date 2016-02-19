Russia hopes Ukrainian truck ban will end on Saturday: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian transport ministry hopes that a Ukrainian ban on Russian trucks will end on Saturday and has made an offer to resolve a dispute over the issue, local agencies quoted the ministry as saying on Friday.

On Sunday, the Russian transport ministry barred Ukrainian trucks in response to Ukrainian activists blocking some Russian trucks from entering Ukraine

Diplomatic and trade ties between Russia and Ukraine have sharply deteriorated over Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and a pro-Russian separatist conflict.