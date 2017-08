Russia's Putin dismisses economy minister: Kremlin

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev after losing trust in him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev was detained overnight and charged with extorting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil company.

Peskov told reporters that Ulyukayev's arrest did not concern a $5 billion deal for Rosneft to purchase a stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft.