MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he did not think the detention of Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev would hurt the investment climate in Russia.

Ulyukayev was detained overnight and charged with extorting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russia's biggest oil company, in a case that threatens to expose fault lines in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.