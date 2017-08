MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexei Ulyukayev, the Russian economy minister charged with extorting a bribe from Russian oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM), was detained at the firm's offices, Ulyukayev's lawyer Timofei Gridnev told Reuters.

