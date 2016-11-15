Russia's VTB says law enforcement had no issues with bank over Bashneft deal

The logo of VTB Bank is displayed on one of the towers of the Moscow International Business Center, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB said on Tuesday that law enforcement authorities had no issues with the bank over how it handled oil giant Rosneft’s purchase of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft.

Overnight, state investigators said they had detained Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev on suspicion of taking a bribe to approve the Bashneft deal. Ulyukayev is head of the VTB supervisory board.

“What happened last night was news for us as well as for everybody else,” the bank said in a statement.