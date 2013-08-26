Belarus investigators say intend to seize Uralkali assets: RIA

A woman walks up the stairs outside an office of the Belarusian Potash company in Minsk, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarussian investigators said on Monday that they intend to seize property and assets of Russia’s Uralkali (URKA.MM), the world’s top potash producer, following the collapse of a joint Russian-Belarussian venture, RIA reported.

Belarus detained the head of Russia’s Uralkali, drawing a fierce rebuke from Moscow, and investigators said that Uralkali had incurred $100 million in damages to Belarussian interests.

“Evaluating the documents received by investigators, a decision will be reached to seize the property and assets of Uralkali,” RIA reported the investigators as saying.