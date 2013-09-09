FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian tycoon Evtushenkov denies interest in Uralkali
September 9, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 4 years

Russian tycoon Evtushenkov denies interest in Uralkali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Uralkali main office in the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Vladimir Evtushenkov, the owner of Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) (AFKS.MM), said on Monday he was not interested in acquiring a stake in Russia’s Uralkali (URKA.MM), the world’s largest potash miner by output.

Billionaire Suleiman Kerimov may sell his stake in Uralkali, financial media reported earlier on Monday, citing sources, and Evtushenkov was named among the potential bidders.

“I read all this too. There is nothing behind this,” Evtushenkov told Reuters, when asked if the media reports were true and whether he was interested in Uralkali’s stake.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
