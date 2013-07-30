Mosaic says it believes in Canpotex despite Belarusian Potash Co breakup

(Reuters) - Mosaic Co (MOS.N) believes in the future of Canpotex Ltd and says it is too soon to consider changing its marketing strategy, despite the breakup of Belarusian Potash Co, a similar partnership that trades the crop nutrient potash.

Mosaic Chief Financial Officer Larry Stranghoener told Reuters that the owners of Canpotex - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO), Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Mosaic - would discuss the next steps once it is clear how Russia’s Uralkali OAO (URKA.MM) will operate.