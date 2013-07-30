FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mosaic says it believes in Canpotex despite Belarusian Potash Co breakup
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 30, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 4 years

Mosaic says it believes in Canpotex despite Belarusian Potash Co breakup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mosaic Co (MOS.N) believes in the future of Canpotex Ltd and says it is too soon to consider changing its marketing strategy, despite the breakup of Belarusian Potash Co, a similar partnership that trades the crop nutrient potash.

Mosaic Chief Financial Officer Larry Stranghoener told Reuters that the owners of Canpotex - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO), Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Mosaic - would discuss the next steps once it is clear how Russia’s Uralkali OAO (URKA.MM) will operate.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.