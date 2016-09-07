FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: new U.S. sanctions not consistent with talks over cooperation
#World News
September 7, 2016 / 10:18 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: new U.S. sanctions not consistent with talks over cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Expanded U.S. sanctions on Russia are not consistent with talks over possible cooperation between Russia and the United States in other areas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is not consistent with talks over possible cooperation in sensitive areas that the two presidents discussed," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met during the G20 summit in China earlier this week.

Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova

