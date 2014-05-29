Kerry troubled by reports of Chechen fighters in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has raised concerns with Russia’s foreign minister about reports of foreign fighters, including Chechens, crossing into Ukraine from Russia, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

During a phone call on Wednesday, Kerry pressed Russia’s Sergei Lavrov to end support for Ukrainian separatists and to call on them to lay down their arms, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

In the same call, Kerry also voiced concern about the delay in removing the remaining eight percent of chemical weapons materials from Syria.