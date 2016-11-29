FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Kremlin says Putin and Trump disagree on role of Cuba's Castro
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 10:09 AM / 9 months ago

Kremlin says Putin and Trump disagree on role of Cuba's Castro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The views of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump generally coincide, but the two men disagree about the role of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin paid tribute to Castro after his death on Friday calling him a "true friend of Russia", while Trump dubbed the Cuban "a brutal dictator."

"They are not identical, of course, there may be differences," Peskov said of the two men's views.

"In general they coincide a lot, of course. But without doubt there are differences, including when it comes to assessing the role of Castro. Yes, their differences on that one are plain to see," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

