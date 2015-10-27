FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says case against convicted arms dealer Bout fabricated by U.S.
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says case against convicted arms dealer Bout fabricated by U.S.

Suspected Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is escorted by members of a special police unit after a hearing at a criminal court in Bangkok October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that it believed the case against convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, had been fabricated by U.S. special services.

“The court’s lack of desire to even hold public hearings to consider additional arguments about Bout’s innocence with the participation of many defense witnesses reflects concerns that a case fabricated by U.S. special services would simply fall apart before everyone’s eyes,” said Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, according to Russian news agencies.

A Manhattan federal judge on Monday said Bout did not deserve a new trial on the basis of newly discovered evidence.

Bout was convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill U.S. soldiers through his agreement to sell arms to informants posing as members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which the U.S. government had deemed a foreign terrorist organization, and conspiring to acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.