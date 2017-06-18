U.S. President Donald Trump signs a document after announcing his Cuba policy at the Manuel Artime Theater in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

FILE PHOTO: People stand on the Great Moskvoretsky Bridge, with the headquarters of Russian Foreign Ministry seen in the background, in central Moscow, Russia, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

A man holds a Cuban flag and a picture of the Russian Orthodox church as he waits for Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to lead a mass, in Havana, Cuba February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.

The ministry also said that the new approach toward Cuba by the U.S. administration resembles a "Cold war rhetoric".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was cancelling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" liberalizing ties with Havana.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)