Russia endorses U.S.-Cuba thaw, but says more work to do

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it supported the new dialogue between the United States and Cuba, but said Washington should abolish all its sanctions on Cuba.

Speaking at a news conference, Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, also described the continued presence of a U.S. military base at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay, as “odious.”

She said that while Russia supported the thaw in relations, it would not be patting U.S. leaders on the back.