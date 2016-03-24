FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia endorses U.S.-Cuba thaw, but says more work to do
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 24, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Russia endorses U.S.-Cuba thaw, but says more work to do

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cuban President Raul Castro after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it supported the new dialogue between the United States and Cuba, but said Washington should abolish all its sanctions on Cuba.

Speaking at a news conference, Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, also described the continued presence of a U.S. military base at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay, as “odious.”

She said that while Russia supported the thaw in relations, it would not be patting U.S. leaders on the back.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.