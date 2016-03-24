Russia endorses U.S.-Cuba thaw, but says more work to do

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it supported the new dialogue between the United States and Cuba, but said Washington should abolish all its sanctions on Cuba.
Speaking at a news conference, Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, also described the continued presence of a U.S. military base at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay, as “odious.”
She said that while Russia supported the thaw in relations, it would not be patting U.S. leaders on the back.
Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn