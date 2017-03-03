FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says U.S. military boost should not disrupt balance of power
March 3, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 6 months ago

Kremlin says U.S. military boost should not disrupt balance of power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A proposed increase in U.S. defense spending is an internal matter for Washington and does not concern Russia unless it disrupts the existing strategic balance of power, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peso told reporters on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump this week proposed a $54 billion increase in defense spending and said he wanted to launch the biggest military buildup in American history to make up for what he called a depleted armed forces.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

