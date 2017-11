MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman met on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and international security issues, TASS news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying.

U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman walks after presenting diplomatic credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

The meeting took place at the ministry, the agency reported, giving to further details.