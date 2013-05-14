FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia expels U.S. diplomat in spy scandal
May 14, 2013 / 2:42 PM / in 4 years

Russia expels U.S. diplomat in spy scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia declared a U.S. diplomat accused of seeking to recruit a Russian intelligence officer “persona non grata” on Tuesday and ordered him to leave the country.

“Such provocative actions in the spirit of the Cold War will by no means promote the strengthening of mutual trust,” the Foreign Ministry said after a Russian security agency said a diplomat had been caught trying to recruit an intelligence officer as a spy.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
