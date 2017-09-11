FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia urges U.S. to start finding way to resolve problems
September 11, 2017 / 5:46 PM / a month ago

Russia urges U.S. to start finding way to resolve problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of Finland Sauli Niinisto meets U.S. Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon, who is in Finland for negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, September 11, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon to stop destroying Russia-U.S. relations and to start finding a way to resolve their problems, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“We called for a stop to the destruction of Russia-U.S. relations and ... to start finding solutions to resolve problems that are mounting through no fault of ours,” a statement said after Ryabkov and Shannon met in Helsinki.

Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alison Williams

