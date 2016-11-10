Trump promised to repeal Obamacare. Now what?
NEW YORK Republican President-elect Donald Trump vowed on the campaign trail to repeal Obamacare, but making good on that promise may be easier said than done.
MOSCOW Russia is ready to work on improving bilateral relations win the United States after Donald Trump won presidential elections, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Speaking at a weekly briefing, Zakharova said that it was premature to expect more specific steps in improving relations with the U.S. as Trump is yet to form his own team.
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
WASHINGTON Republicans in the House of Representatives hope to offer President-elect Donald Trump an alternate plan to his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, a first test by lawmakers from his own party of one of his key campaign promises.
Lawyers for president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday will head to court for a hearing pitting the future leader of the United States against a group of students who say they were defrauded by one of his businesses.