U.S. urges Russia to probe reports of election violations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday urged Russia to conduct an independent investigation into all reported electoral violations in Sunday’s presidential elections but said it stood ready to work with President-elect Vladimir Putin.

“We urge the Russian Government to conduct an independent, credible investigation of all reported electoral violations,” the State Department said in a statement, adding it had noted concerns voiced by poll observers over campaign conditions, the partisan use of government resources and procedural irregularities on election day.