Kerry, Putin to meet in Sochi to discuss Iran, Syria, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday to discuss Iran, Syria and Ukraine and other issues, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

“This trip is part of our ongoing effort to maintain direct lines of communication with senior Russian officials and to ensure U.S. views are clearly conveyed,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a written statement.