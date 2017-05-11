FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Kremlin says feels 'cautious optimism' after Trump meeting with Lavrov
#World News
May 11, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 3 months ago

Kremlin says feels 'cautious optimism' after Trump meeting with Lavrov

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin feels cautious optimism about the prospects for an improvement in U.S.-Russian relations after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

"The conversation itself is extremely positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters, referring to Lavrov's meeting with Trump on Wednesday.

Peskov said the Kremlin viewed the prospects of a thaw "with cautious optimism."

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," he said.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

