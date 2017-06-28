Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

KRASNODAR, Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it would "probably not be right" if Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump did not talk in some format at next month's G20 summit in Germany.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, Lavrov said he had nothing to add to media speculation about any plans for a formal bilateral meeting at the summit.

He said it was traditional at such events that leaders cross paths, which could happen next month, since Putin and Trump would be in the same building. If they do meet, it will be their first face-to-face encounter.

Lavrov said it was especially important that Trump and Putin have an opportunity to talk about the conflict in Syria and efforts to find a peaceful solution.

