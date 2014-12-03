FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Kerry to meet on Thursday: officials
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Kerry to meet on Thursday: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during bilateral talks with Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir (not in picture) at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

BRUSSELS/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet in the Swiss city of Basel on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

“Secretary Kerry will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow in Basel to discuss a range of topics of mutual interest including issues related to the Middle East,” a senior State Department official said.

A Russian diplomatic source confirmed the meeting was planned. Lavrov will be in Basel for a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday and Friday.

Ties between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest ebb since the Cold War because of the crisis in east Ukraine, with other issues of contention including the conflict in Syria as well as trade and human rights issues.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Brussels and Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.