6 months ago
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 6 months ago

Russia's Lavrov to discuss Ukraine at talks with Tillerson: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss Ukraine and other topics during talks in Bonn on Thursday, deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying by news agency RIA.

This will be the first time Lavrov meets his newly appointed counterpart and comes as U.S.-Russia relations are under particular scrutiny following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, who pledged to improve ties with the Kremlin.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

