Oil tanker explosion kills more than 123 in Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan An oil tanker crashed and later exploded in Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least 123 people, government officials said.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson on Thursday that new sanctions imposed by Washington on Russia would damage relations between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Actions of this kind, put the entire sphere of Russian-American relations at serious risk," the ministry quoted Lavrov as saying in a phone call with Tillerson.
Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for a U.S. response to earlier proposals to improve ties, and Washington's latest actions in Syria violated the sovereignty of the Arab country.
MAO COUNTY, China Rescue workers in China pulled more bodies out of piles of rock and mud on Sunday as they searched for more than 100 people still missing a day after a landslide buried a mountain village, with hopes fading of finding survivors.