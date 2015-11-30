FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Obama hold talks on Turkey jet dispute, Syria: Kremlin
#World News
November 30, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Putin, Obama hold talks on Turkey jet dispute, Syria: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama held talks for around 30 minutes on the sidelines of a summit in Paris on Monday at which the two leaders discussed the Syria and Ukraine crises, a Kremlin spokesman said.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, told reporters that Obama had expressed regret at the meeting over the downing of a Russian plane by Turkish military jets, and that both sides had spoken in favor of moving towards a political settlement of the Syria crisis.

On Ukraine, the leaders noted the need for full implementation of the Minsk peace deal.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning

