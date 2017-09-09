U.S. undersecretary Shannon, Russian deputy foreign minister to meet

Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Shannon speaks to the Conference on U.S.-Turkey Relations in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon will travel to Helsinki on Sept. 10-12 where he will meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the U.S. Department of State said on Saturday.

The meeting will “address areas of bilateral concern and cooperation”, it said in a statement. Shannon will also lead the U.S. interagency delegation to the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Talks, it added.

Quoting an unnamed Russian diplomat, Russian news agencies reported earlier on Saturday that the Ryabkov-Shannon meeting in Helsinki would take place on Sept. 11-12.

Relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the Cold War, strained by Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, developments which led Washington to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump, himself battling allegations that his associates colluded with Russia, grudgingly signed into law the new sanctions against Moscow that had been drawn up by Congress.